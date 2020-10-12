ValuEngine Lowers Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on INGR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ingredion from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Ingredion in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They set a buy rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Ingredion from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ingredion has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $93.83.

Get Ingredion alerts:

Shares of INGR stock opened at $76.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.65. Ingredion has a one year low of $59.11 and a one year high of $99.51.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.25). Ingredion had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 5.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Ingredion will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This is an increase from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.50%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INGR. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Ingredion by 552.7% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 3,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 83.6% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the second quarter valued at about $89,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the second quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 11.1% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

Read More: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.