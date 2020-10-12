ValuEngine Lowers NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO) to Buy

ValuEngine downgraded shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright began coverage on NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th.

Shares of NRBO traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.42. 4,882 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,863. The company has a market capitalization of $105.46 million, a PE ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.99 and a 200 day moving average of $10.21. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $5.26 and a 1-year high of $30.00.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.12. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.06% of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period. 4.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company provides therapies for neurodegenerative and cardiometabolic diseases. Its therapeutics programs include NB-01 for the treatment of painful diabetic neuropathy; NB-02 to treat cognitive impairment and modify the progression of neurodegenerative diseases associated with the malfunction of protein; and Gemcabene, which is focused on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of dyslipidemia.

