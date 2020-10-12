ValuEngine Lowers Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub cut Perdoceo Education from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Barrington Research reissued a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Perdoceo Education from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, October 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Perdoceo Education from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.00.
Shares of PRDO stock opened at $12.39 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $856.53 million, a P/E ratio of 8.60, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.72. Perdoceo Education has a fifty-two week low of $7.11 and a fifty-two week high of $19.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.99.
In other Perdoceo Education news, CFO Ashish R. Ghia sold 46,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $789,718.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP David C. Czeszewski sold 20,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total transaction of $258,630.43. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 104,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,308,764.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education during the first quarter valued at approximately $24,107,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Perdoceo Education during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,243,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Perdoceo Education by 40.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,531,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,254,000 after buying an additional 1,022,638 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Perdoceo Education in the second quarter worth $11,700,000. Finally, Tenzing Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education in the first quarter worth $7,014,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.67% of the company’s stock.
Perdoceo Education Company Profile
Perdoceo Education Corporation operates colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates through two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University.
