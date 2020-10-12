ValuEngine Lowers Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub cut Perdoceo Education from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Barrington Research reissued a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Perdoceo Education from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, October 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Perdoceo Education from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.00.

Shares of PRDO stock opened at $12.39 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $856.53 million, a P/E ratio of 8.60, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.72. Perdoceo Education has a fifty-two week low of $7.11 and a fifty-two week high of $19.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.99.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $176.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.57 million. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 24.90%. Perdoceo Education’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Perdoceo Education will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Perdoceo Education news, CFO Ashish R. Ghia sold 46,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $789,718.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP David C. Czeszewski sold 20,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total transaction of $258,630.43. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 104,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,308,764.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education during the first quarter valued at approximately $24,107,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Perdoceo Education during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,243,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Perdoceo Education by 40.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,531,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,254,000 after buying an additional 1,022,638 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Perdoceo Education in the second quarter worth $11,700,000. Finally, Tenzing Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education in the first quarter worth $7,014,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Perdoceo Education Company Profile

Perdoceo Education Corporation operates colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates through two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University.

