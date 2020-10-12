ValuEngine Upgrades Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) to “Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

ASUR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Asure Software in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Asure Software from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Asure Software from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Asure Software currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.30.

Shares of Asure Software stock opened at $8.37 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.53. The firm has a market cap of $132.67 million, a PE ratio of 4.02, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.08. Asure Software has a 1 year low of $4.30 and a 1 year high of $9.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $14.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.35 million. Asure Software had a net margin of 42.74% and a return on equity of 1.37%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Asure Software will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Asure Software in the second quarter worth $324,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Asure Software during the second quarter worth about $234,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Asure Software in the second quarter worth about $86,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Asure Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $632,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Asure Software by 72.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,063 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 8,877 shares during the last quarter. 71.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management and workspace management solutions worldwide. It helps various small and mid-sized businesses to develop human capital to get to the next level, stay compliant, and allocate time, money, and technology toward growth. The company's solutions include AsurePayroll&Tax, an integrated cloud-based solution that automates various moving parts associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and FLSA, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; AsureHR, a functionality that handles HR complexities, including employee self-service that enable employees access information, pay history, company documents, and others; and AsureTime&Attendance that provides cost savings and ROI gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

