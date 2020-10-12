ValuEngine Upgrades Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC) to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.
Separately, BidaskClub downgraded Freedom from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th.
NASDAQ FRHC opened at $26.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Freedom has a 12 month low of $11.25 and a 12 month high of $26.06. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.41 and a beta of 0.20.
About Freedom
Freedom Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides retail securities brokerage, research, investment counseling, securities trading, market making, corporate investment banking, and underwriting services. The company offers investment brokerage services for exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange traded options and futures contracts, government bonds, and mutual funds; Margin Lending services collateralized by securities and cash in the customer's account; various investment education and training courses; and investment research services.
Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Freedom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freedom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.