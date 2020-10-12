ValuEngine Upgrades Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC) to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded Freedom from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th.

NASDAQ FRHC opened at $26.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Freedom has a 12 month low of $11.25 and a 12 month high of $26.06. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.41 and a beta of 0.20.

Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $56.42 million for the quarter. Freedom had a net margin of 27.15% and a return on equity of 28.52%.

About Freedom

Freedom Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides retail securities brokerage, research, investment counseling, securities trading, market making, corporate investment banking, and underwriting services. The company offers investment brokerage services for exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange traded options and futures contracts, government bonds, and mutual funds; Margin Lending services collateralized by securities and cash in the customer's account; various investment education and training courses; and investment research services.

