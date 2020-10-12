Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS) Director Sells $383,250.00 in Stock

Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS) Director Thomas F. Mendoza sold 3,066 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $383,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,783,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of VRNS opened at $125.16 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.23 and a beta of 1.17. Varonis Systems Inc has a 52 week low of $48.95 and a 52 week high of $127.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $116.30 and a 200-day moving average of $92.75.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.20. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 97.77% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. The firm had revenue of $66.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.89 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Varonis Systems Inc will post -2.73 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. BidaskClub cut Varonis Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Varonis Systems from $77.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Varonis Systems in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Varonis Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.28.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 790.7% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Varonis Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Varonis Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the second quarter valued at about $71,000.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data. Its software allows enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, and patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

