Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Price Target Raised to $150.00

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) had its price target hoisted by Wedbush from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on VRNS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They set a hold rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and issued a $125.00 target price (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on Varonis Systems from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Varonis Systems from $115.00 to $121.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $117.28.

NASDAQ:VRNS opened at $125.16 on Friday. Varonis Systems has a 52 week low of $48.95 and a 52 week high of $127.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.23 and a beta of 1.17.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $66.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.89 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 97.77% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. Varonis Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Varonis Systems will post -2.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP James O’boyle sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.80, for a total transaction of $49,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 130,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,246,838.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 60,663 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.34, for a total transaction of $7,239,522.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 207,972 shares in the company, valued at $24,819,378.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 78,695 shares of company stock worth $9,453,931. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Varonis Systems by 790.7% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Varonis Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Varonis Systems during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data. Its software allows enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, and patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

