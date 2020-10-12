Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) Upgraded to Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veritex from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. Raymond James reissued a buy rating on shares of Veritex in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Veritex from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Veritex currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.50.

Shares of NASDAQ VBTX opened at $19.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $986.49 million, a PE ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.60. Veritex has a 12-month low of $10.02 and a 12-month high of $29.41.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $87.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.10 million. Veritex had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 7.16%. On average, equities analysts predict that Veritex will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ned N. Fleming III acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.85 per share, for a total transaction of $35,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeff Kesler sold 10,000 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total transaction of $179,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 6,813 shares of company stock valued at $118,383 over the last three months. 5.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Veritex during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Veritex in the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Veritex by 214.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 4,253 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Veritex by 75.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Veritex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $184,000. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veritex Company Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts.

