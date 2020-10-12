Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) Trading Down 5.6%

Veritone Inc (NASDAQ:VERI)’s share price traded down 5.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.37 and last traded at $10.47. 663,276 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 803,996 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.09.

Several equities analysts recently commented on VERI shares. DA Davidson increased their target price on Veritone from $8.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veritone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, September 26th. ValuEngine cut Veritone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Veritone in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Veritone in a research report on Friday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Get Veritone alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $289.00 million, a PE ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 2.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.09.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. Veritone had a negative net margin of 106.21% and a negative return on equity of 118.65%. The business had revenue of $13.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Veritone Inc will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VERI. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Veritone by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 377,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 16,162 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Veritone in the 2nd quarter valued at $191,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Veritone by 180.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 12,630 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Veritone by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Veritone in the second quarter valued at about $263,000. Institutional investors own 24.54% of the company’s stock.

About Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI)

Veritone, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI) and computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that unlocks the power of cognitive computing to transform audio, video, and other unstructured data, as well as analyzes it in conjunction with structured data in an orchestrated and automated manner to generate actionable intelligence.

Read More: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Veritone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.