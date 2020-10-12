VF (NYSE:VFC) PT Raised to $85.00 at Robert W. Baird

VF (NYSE:VFC) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $68.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.52% from the company’s current price.

VFC has been the subject of several other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of VF from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research upgraded VF from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on VF from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of VF from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of VF from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. VF has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.28.

NYSE VFC traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.61. 2,134,744 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,859,518. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The company has a market cap of $30.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.20. VF has a 12-month low of $45.07 and a 12-month high of $100.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.53 and a 200 day moving average of $61.52.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The textile maker reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.11. VF had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 3.46%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that VF will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other VF news, Director W Alan Mccollough sold 9,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total value of $637,327.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,829,405.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VFC. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of VF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,990,596 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $540,291,000 after buying an additional 804,608 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in VF by 42.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,645,008 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $526,828,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575,045 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in VF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,444,985 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $239,841,000 after acquiring an additional 64,096 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in VF by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,248,003 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $175,652,000 after acquiring an additional 490,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in VF by 157.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,942,075 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $179,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797,118 shares in the last quarter. 69.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

