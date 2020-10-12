ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) Price Target Increased to $36.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) had its price objective lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on VIAC. BofA Securities downgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $24.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on ViacomCBS from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on ViacomCBS from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on ViacomCBS in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a hold rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.63.

Shares of VIAC opened at $28.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.85. ViacomCBS has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $43.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.68.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $6.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.21 billion. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 4.58%. ViacomCBS’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. Research analysts forecast that ViacomCBS will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.16%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ViacomCBS during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

