Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) and O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) Head to Head Review

O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) and Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares O2Micro International and Viavi Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets O2Micro International 0.64% -0.52% -0.44% Viavi Solutions 2.53% 18.00% 7.13%

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for O2Micro International and Viavi Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score O2Micro International 0 0 0 0 N/A Viavi Solutions 0 1 7 0 2.88

Viavi Solutions has a consensus target price of $16.06, indicating a potential upside of 25.00%. Given Viavi Solutions’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Viavi Solutions is more favorable than O2Micro International.

Volatility & Risk

O2Micro International has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Viavi Solutions has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares O2Micro International and Viavi Solutions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio O2Micro International $60.93 million 2.07 -$5.04 million ($0.29) -16.48 Viavi Solutions $1.14 billion 2.59 $28.70 million $0.58 22.16

Viavi Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than O2Micro International. O2Micro International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Viavi Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

37.2% of O2Micro International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.7% of Viavi Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 8.0% of O2Micro International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Viavi Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Viavi Solutions beats O2Micro International on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

O2Micro International Company Profile

O2Micro International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits and solutions for power management components and systems in China, Japan, Taiwan, Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company provides analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that manage and provide LCD and LED lighting; control and monitor battery charging and discharging in portable electronic devices and vehicles; perform DC/DC and AC/DC conversion; and provide select and switch functionality between power sources. Its products are primarily used in the consumer electronics, computer, industrial, communication, and automotive markets for applications, including LCD and LED monitors, LCD and LED televisions, notebook and tablet computers, low/zero emission vehicles, mobile phones, power tools, energy efficient technology relating to batteries, LED lighting, and portable electronics devices. The company sells its products through direct sales force, independent sales representatives, and distributors to OEMs, ODMs, and module makers primarily in Asia and North America. It also licenses its proprietary intellectual property to third parties; and provides design and engineering support services. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in George Town, the Cayman Islands.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions Inc. provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, civil government, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance Products segments. The Network Enablement segment offers testing solutions that access the network to perform build-out and maintenance tasks. This segment provides solutions that include instruments, software, and services to design, build, activate, certify, troubleshoot, and optimize networks. It also offers support and professional services, such as repair, calibration, software support, and technical assistance for the products; and system integration projects, including project management, installation, and implementation, as well as product and technology training, and consulting services. The Service Enablement segment provides embedded systems and enterprise performance management solutions for communication service providers, enterprises, and cloud operators with visibility into network, service, and application data. Its solutions include instruments, microprobes, and software, which monitor, collect, and analyze network data to reveal the actual customer experience and to identify opportunities for new revenue streams and network optimization. The Optical Security and Performance Products segment offers optical products for anti-counterfeiting, government, industrial, automotive, and consumer electronic markets, including 3D sensing applications. The company was formerly known as JDS Uniphase Corporation and changed its name to Viavi Solutions Inc. in August 2015. Viavi Solutions Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

