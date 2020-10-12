Vir Biotechnology (NYSE:VIR) Shares Up 6.1%

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VIR)’s stock price shot up 6.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $43.47 and last traded at $43.38. 684,761 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 1,198,569 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.89.

A number of research analysts recently commented on VIR shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Vir Biotechnology in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Vir Biotechnology in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.33.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.04 and a 200-day moving average of $37.94.

Vir Biotechnology (NYSE:VIR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $66.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 million.

In related news, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 7,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total transaction of $385,915.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,915. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jay Parrish sold 6,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $241,338.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 226,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,883,107. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 133,435 shares of company stock valued at $5,769,957.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new position in Vir Biotechnology during the second quarter worth $25,426,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 517.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 226,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,287,000 after purchasing an additional 189,973 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at about $6,589,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at about $6,532,000. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 11.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,094,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,502,000 after buying an additional 111,005 shares in the last quarter.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

