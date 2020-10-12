Virgin Galactic (NASDAQ:SPCE) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Virgin Galactic (NASDAQ:SPCE) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on SPCE. Bank of America began coverage on Virgin Galactic in a research report on Monday, September 28th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Virgin Galactic from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Alembic Global Advisors assumed coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Finally, BofA Securities initiated coverage on Virgin Galactic in a report on Monday, September 28th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.75.

Get Virgin Galactic alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SPCE opened at $21.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.51. Virgin Galactic has a 1-year low of $6.90 and a 1-year high of $42.49.

Virgin Galactic (NASDAQ:SPCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.04).

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Virgin Galactic by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 100.0% during the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. grew its position in Virgin Galactic by 12.3% during the second quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 12,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Virgin Galactic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Virgin Galactic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000.

Virgin Galactic Company Profile

Virgin Galactic, LLC provides spaceline services. The company offers suborbital research flights to scientific research community. It also operates a spaceport for astronaut training and flights operations.Virgin Galactic, LLC was founded in 2004 and is based in Mojave, California with additional offices in Las Cruces, New York, London, Pasadena, and Washington, DC Virgin Galactic, LLC operates as a subsidiary of Virgin Group Ltd.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Galactic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Galactic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.