Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) Upgraded to “Sell” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $133.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Virtus Investment Partners from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. BidaskClub raised Virtus Investment Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Bank of America raised their target price on Virtus Investment Partners from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Virtus Investment Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $160.80.

NASDAQ:VRTS opened at $155.61 on Thursday. Virtus Investment Partners has a 12 month low of $55.37 and a 12 month high of $157.60. The company has a current ratio of 32.42, a quick ratio of 32.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $138.85 and its 200 day moving average is $113.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.70.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The closed-end fund reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $118.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.05 million. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 9.48%. Research analysts predict that Virtus Investment Partners will post 15.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. This is a positive change from Virtus Investment Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.11%.

In other news, EVP Francis G. Waltman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total transaction of $2,861,600.00. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRTS. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 553 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 385.2% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 393 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 15.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,011 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 142.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 686 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,907 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

Virtus Investment Partners Company Profile

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

