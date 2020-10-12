VolitionRX (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) Trading 5.2% Higher

VolitionRX Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) traded up 5.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.75 and last traded at $3.63. 297,089 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 312,312 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.45.

A number of analysts have issued reports on VNRX shares. Aegis lowered their target price on VolitionRX from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Maxim Group began coverage on VolitionRX in a research report on Monday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company.

VolitionRX (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The medical research company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter.

In other VolitionRX news, insider Jason Bradley Md Terrell sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total value of $62,985.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,885.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Martin Charles Faulkes sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.21, for a total transaction of $208,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,505,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,834,077.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in VolitionRX by 196.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,338 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 8,839 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VolitionRX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of VolitionRX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of VolitionRX during the second quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in VolitionRX in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000.

VolitionRX Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX)

VolitionRX Limited, a life sciences company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose a range of cancers and other diseases worldwide. The company develops blood-based Nu.Q immunoassays to detect specific biomarkers. VolitionRX Limited is based in Singapore.

