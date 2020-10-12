Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Lifted to “Buy” at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $183.00 target price on the construction company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $134.00.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research report on Friday, June 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded Vulcan Materials from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Vulcan Materials from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $137.17.

NYSE:VMC traded down $2.31 on Wednesday, reaching $150.78. 980,042 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,257,234. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.82. Vulcan Materials has a 52-week low of $65.56 and a 52-week high of $153.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $129.18 and a 200-day moving average of $117.31.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.94%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.3% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 31,565 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,657,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.8% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 29,686 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vulcan Materials by 0.3% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,985 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,051,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 73.9% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. 88.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction materials primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

