Warburg Research Analysts Give Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) a €84.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €84.00 ($98.82) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €81.00 ($95.29) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Independent Research set a €83.00 ($97.65) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €84.00 ($98.82) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €69.50 ($81.76) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €83.07 ($97.73).

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at €73.00 ($85.88) on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €71.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of €71.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.16. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €53.50 ($62.94) and a 52-week high of €81.10 ($95.41).

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

