Warburg Research Analysts Give Zalando (FRA:ZAL) a €89.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €89.00 ($104.71) price target on Zalando (FRA:ZAL) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ZAL. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on Zalando and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €92.00 ($108.24) target price on shares of Zalando and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Barclays set a €78.30 ($92.12) target price on shares of Zalando and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €63.00 ($74.12) price target on Zalando and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €84.00 ($98.82) price objective on Zalando and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €73.39 ($86.35).

Zalando stock opened at €85.64 ($100.75) on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of €75.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of €59.34. Zalando has a twelve month low of €36.33 ($42.74) and a twelve month high of €49.86 ($58.66).

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt am main, and Cologne.

