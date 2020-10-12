Warburg Research Reiterates €47.00 Price Target for Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA)

Warburg Research set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €69.00 ($81.18) target price on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Nord/LB set a €31.50 ($37.06) price objective on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €43.18 ($50.80).

FRA:FRA opened at €35.14 ($41.34) on Friday. Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde has a twelve month low of €59.33 ($69.80) and a twelve month high of €97.26 ($114.42). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €35.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €37.79.

Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde Company Profile

Fraport AG operates airports in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company primarily focuses on the operation of Frankfurt Main airport. It operates in four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities & Services. The Aviation segment operates landside and airside infrastructure, which covers the area of airport charges.

