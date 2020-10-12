Warburg Research Reiterates €47.00 Price Target for Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA)

Warburg Research set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €69.00 ($81.18) target price on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Nord/LB set a €31.50 ($37.06) price objective on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €43.18 ($50.80).

FRA:FRA opened at €35.14 ($41.34) on Friday. Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde has a twelve month low of €59.33 ($69.80) and a twelve month high of €97.26 ($114.42). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €35.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €37.79.

Fraport AG operates airports in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company primarily focuses on the operation of Frankfurt Main airport. It operates in four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities & Services. The Aviation segment operates landside and airside infrastructure, which covers the area of airport charges.

