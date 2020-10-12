Wedbush Downgrades Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) to Neutral

Wedbush lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.73 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.09 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an underperform rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $25.50 to $29.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.96.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.96. 4,148,787 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,892,934. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.81. Citizens Financial Group has a 1-year low of $14.12 and a 1-year high of $41.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 14.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFG. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 133.1% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,084 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 176.5% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 359.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,349 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 308.5% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,081 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Read More: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.