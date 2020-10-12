Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Welbilt from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Citigroup lowered shares of Welbilt from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, CL King began coverage on shares of Welbilt in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a buy rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.83.

Shares of WBT traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.04. 1,143,136 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,854,724. Welbilt has a 1 year low of $3.17 and a 1 year high of $19.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.89 and its 200-day moving average is $6.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $996.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.00 and a beta of 1.96.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.06. Welbilt had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 0.45%. The business had revenue of $206.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Welbilt will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Welbilt during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Bank & Trust grew its position in Welbilt by 3,273.7% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 5,107 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Welbilt during the 2nd quarter worth $161,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welbilt during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Welbilt by 176.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 8,670 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

Welbilt Company Profile

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

