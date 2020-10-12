Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC)

Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0934 per share on Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 13th.

ERC stock opened at $11.16 on Monday. Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.94 and a fifty-two week high of $13.35.

Get Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund alerts:

About Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund

Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by First International Advisors, Inc and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe.

Recommended Story: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.