Wells Fargo & Company Raises Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Price Target to $245.00

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $210.00 to $245.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.33% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $224.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $163.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Parker-Hannifin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.20.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Parker-Hannifin stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $218.11. The company had a trading volume of 579,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,235,609. Parker-Hannifin has a fifty-two week low of $93.00 and a fifty-two week high of $221.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $207.12 and its 200-day moving average is $174.99.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $1.08. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.31 EPS. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP William R. Bowman sold 1,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.13, for a total value of $266,647.41. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,195,333.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 1,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.16, for a total transaction of $315,377.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,166,700.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,225 shares of company stock worth $7,784,886 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PH. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter worth $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 159.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

See Also: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.