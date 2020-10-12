Wells Fargo & Company Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ)

Wells Fargo & Company reissued their hold rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) in a report released on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

DPZ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $458.00 to $455.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $345.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Domino’s Pizza from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $403.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $415.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Domino’s Pizza presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $418.27.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Shares of DPZ opened at $390.95 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza has a 52 week low of $247.50 and a 52 week high of $435.58. The stock has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $408.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $381.51.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 13th. The restaurant operator reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by ($0.30). Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $967.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza will post 12.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.60%.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Thomas Benjamin Curtis sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $106,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,627,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey D. Lawrence sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,126 shares in the company, valued at $472,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,625 shares of company stock valued at $5,251,177 in the last quarter. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BEAM Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 3.0% during the second quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 918 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 851 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 3.9% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 873 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 118.9% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,367 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 89.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Article: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.