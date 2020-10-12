Wells Fargo & Company Upgrades Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) to “Equal Weight”

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $27.50 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $21.00.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. DA Davidson raised Triumph Bancorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a strong-buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $25.50 to $29.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. B. Riley reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Triumph Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.75.

Shares of TBK stock opened at $39.28 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $976.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.23. Triumph Bancorp has a 52 week low of $19.03 and a 52 week high of $43.15.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.21. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $84.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.49 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Triumph Bancorp will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TBK. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 3.2% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 3.5% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 85.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Bancorp Company Profile

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through Banking, Factoring, and Corporate segments. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

