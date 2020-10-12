Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $9.25 target price on the pipeline company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Western Gas Equity Partners, LP is formed to own, operate, acquire and develop midstream energy assets. Western Gas Equity Partners, LP is based in The Woodlands, Texas. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine lowered Western Midstream Partners from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Western Midstream Partners in a research report on Friday, September 25th. They issued an underweight rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.39.

NYSE:WES opened at $8.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 3.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.33 and a 200 day moving average of $8.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Western Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $2.90 and a 1-year high of $24.23.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $671.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $669.91 million. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 32.94%. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Midstream Partners will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WES. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 476.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,003 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,715 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,955 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the second quarter valued at about $82,000. Institutional investors own 34.87% of the company’s stock.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, compressing, treating, stabilizing, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil primarily in the United States. It is also involved in the gathering and disposing of produced water; and buying and selling of natural gas.

