Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) Raised to “Buy” at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has $78.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $60.00.

WLK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Westlake Chemical from $42.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Westlake Chemical from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Westlake Chemical from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Westlake Chemical stock opened at $69.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87, a PEG ratio of 32.78 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Westlake Chemical has a 12 month low of $28.99 and a 12 month high of $75.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.87 and its 200-day moving average is $52.24.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.12. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 5.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Westlake Chemical will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WLK. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 20.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,069 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after buying an additional 3,468 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Westlake Chemical during the 2nd quarter worth $825,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Westlake Chemical in the 2nd quarter worth about $333,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Westlake Chemical by 56.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 106,357 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,672,000 after purchasing an additional 38,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Westlake Chemical in the second quarter valued at about $1,583,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.19% of the company’s stock.

About Westlake Chemical

Westlake Chemical Corporation manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

