Westrock (NYSE:WRK) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Westrock (NYSE:WRK) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $42.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “WestRock is poised to gain from strong growth in e-commerce activities amid the coronavirus pandemic-induced crisis. The company's consumer packaging business is gaining from sustainable packaging options as well as significant demand in food, food service, and beverage packaging categories amid the pandemic. Corrugated packaging business is poised to gain from improved box shipment as well as increased demand from distribution, industrial and agricultural customers as the economy gradually recovers. Moreover, the company is taking steps to align supply with current demand and framed a Pandemic Action Plan to drive savings. Furthermore, reconfiguration of North Charleston, SC, paper mill will increase the company’s annual EBITDA by reducing operating costs. WestRock’s strong liquidity position will also stoke growth.”

Several other brokerages also recently commented on WRK. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a buy rating and set a $44.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Westrock in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Westrock from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Westrock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Westrock in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Westrock from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.27.

NYSE WRK opened at $37.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Westrock has a 1 year low of $21.50 and a 1 year high of $44.39.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.32. Westrock had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 4.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Westrock will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRK. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in Westrock by 112.8% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Westrock by 1,351.9% during the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westrock during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Westrock by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Westrock in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Westrock Company Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

