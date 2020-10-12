Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR) Trading Down 6.3%

Westwater Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWR)’s stock price fell 6.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.20 and last traded at $7.50. 8,296,781 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 102% from the average session volume of 4,117,282 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.00.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Westwater Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $72.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.65 and a 200 day moving average of $2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Westwater Resources Company Profile (NASDAQ:WWR)

Westwater Resources, Inc operates as a diversified energy materials development company. It primarily explores for lithium, graphite, uranium, and Vanadium deposits. The company's principal project is the Coosa graphite project covering an area of approximately 41,965 acres situated in east-central Alabama.

