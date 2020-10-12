WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WideOpenWest, Inc. is a cable operator primarily in the United States. The company provides high-speed Internet, cable TV and phone serving communities. WideOpenWest, Inc.is based in Englewood, United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on WOW. B. Riley upgraded WideOpenWest from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of WideOpenWest from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. WideOpenWest currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.50.

Shares of NYSE:WOW opened at $5.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $458.76 million, a P/E ratio of 21.08 and a beta of 1.60. WideOpenWest has a 52-week low of $2.95 and a 52-week high of $8.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.56.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $282.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.40 million. WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 1.78%. Sell-side analysts forecast that WideOpenWest will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of WideOpenWest in the 1st quarter valued at about $132,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in WideOpenWest by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 605,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,883,000 after purchasing an additional 170,425 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in WideOpenWest by 23.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 58,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in WideOpenWest by 4.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 372,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after buying an additional 14,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in WideOpenWest by 2.6% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 596,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,840,000 after buying an additional 15,377 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

WideOpenWest Company Profile

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

