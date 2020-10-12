Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Willdan Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Willdan Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.00.

WLDN stock opened at $28.41 on Friday. Willdan Group has a 52-week low of $17.92 and a 52-week high of $39.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $342.80 million, a P/E ratio of -34.23 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.76.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The construction company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $83.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.20 million. Willdan Group had a positive return on equity of 3.16% and a negative net margin of 2.18%. On average, analysts anticipate that Willdan Group will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Willdan Group by 6.0% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,306 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Willdan Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 20,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Willdan Group by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,497 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Willdan Group by 48.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,049 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

About Willdan Group

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services, as well as software and data analytics.

