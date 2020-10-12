Wisdom Tree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) Upgraded to “Buy” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Wisdom Tree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on WETF. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Wisdom Tree Investments from $2.75 to $3.40 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wisdom Tree Investments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $3.75 price target on shares of Wisdom Tree Investments in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Wisdom Tree Investments from $3.75 to $4.75 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Wisdom Tree Investments from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.38.

NASDAQ WETF opened at $3.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $595.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.09, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.90. Wisdom Tree Investments has a 52 week low of $1.87 and a 52 week high of $5.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Wisdom Tree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $58.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.54 million. Wisdom Tree Investments had a negative net margin of 5.21% and a positive return on equity of 12.32%. The company’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wisdom Tree Investments will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Wisdom Tree Investments by 5.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 98,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 4,935 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Wisdom Tree Investments by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 72,411 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 5,421 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 26,798 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 8,798 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 26,310 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 8,926 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 904,498 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after purchasing an additional 9,540 shares in the last quarter. 71.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wisdom Tree Investments

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

