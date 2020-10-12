WM MORRISON SUP/ADR (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WM MORRISON SUP/ADR (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $12.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC is engaged in the operation of food retailing primarily in the United Kingdom. It manufactures and distributes meat, fish, bakery, fruit and veg, deli and flowers. Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC is based in Bradford, the United Kingdom. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on MRWSY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered WM MORRISON SUP/ADR from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of WM MORRISON SUP/ADR in a research report on Monday, September 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of WM MORRISON SUP/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of WM MORRISON SUP/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. WM MORRISON SUP/ADR presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.00.

WM MORRISON SUP/ADR stock opened at $11.18 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.58. WM MORRISON SUP/ADR has a one year low of $9.85 and a one year high of $13.49.

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail super stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in in-store and online grocery retailing activities. It also manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers insurance and leasing services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license.

