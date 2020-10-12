Workiva (NYSE:WK) & Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) Head-To-Head Review

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) and Workiva (NYSE:WK) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Slack Technologies and Workiva’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Slack Technologies $630.42 million 28.75 -$571.06 million ($1.42) -22.37 Workiva $297.89 million 9.72 -$48.13 million ($0.97) -62.49

Workiva has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Slack Technologies. Workiva is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Slack Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Slack Technologies has a beta of -0.21, meaning that its stock price is 121% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Workiva has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Slack Technologies and Workiva’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Slack Technologies -42.73% -39.14% -17.81% Workiva -19.34% -79.60% -8.56%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Slack Technologies and Workiva, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Slack Technologies 2 6 13 0 2.52 Workiva 1 2 3 0 2.33

Slack Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $31.95, indicating a potential upside of 0.57%. Workiva has a consensus price target of $58.17, indicating a potential downside of 4.05%. Given Slack Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Slack Technologies is more favorable than Workiva.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

65.9% of Slack Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.1% of Workiva shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.8% of Slack Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.0% of Workiva shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Slack Technologies beats Workiva on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Slack Technologies Company Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc. operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc. and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc. in 2014. Slack Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Workiva Company Profile

Workiva Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides connected reporting and compliance platform worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and Wdata, which includes data integration and preparation tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, and customer relationship management platforms, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise systems. It serves public and private companies, government agencies, and higher-education institutions. Workiva Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Ames, Iowa.

