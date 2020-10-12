Wynn Macau (OTCMKTS:WYNMF) Cut to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Wynn Macau (OTCMKTS:WYNMF) from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on WYNMF. Citigroup cut Wynn Macau from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Wynn Macau from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wynn Macau from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wynn Macau from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Wynn Macau from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Sunday, September 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of Wynn Macau stock opened at $1.54 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.75. Wynn Macau has a 1-year low of $1.34 and a 1-year high of $2.67. The company has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.66.

Wynn Macau, Limited develops, owns, and operates the Wynn Macau and Wynn Palace casino resorts in Macau. The company's Wynn Macau resort features approximately 273,000 square feet of casino space offering 24-hour gaming and various games, including private gaming salons, sky casinos, and a poker pit; 2 hotel towers with 1,008 rooms and suites; 8 casual and fine dining restaurants; and recreation and leisure facilities, such as 2 health clubs and spas, a salon, and a pool.

