XP Power Ltd. (LON:XPP) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 20 Per Share

XP Power Ltd. (LON:XPP) announced a dividend on Monday, October 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 20 ($0.26) per share on Friday, January 15th. This represents a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. This is a positive change from XP Power’s previous dividend of $18.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of XPP stock traded up GBX 30 ($0.39) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 4,730 ($61.80). 47,910 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,253. XP Power has a 1 year low of GBX 2,062.05 ($26.94) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,926 ($64.36). The firm has a market cap of $887.49 million and a PE ratio of 51.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 4,447.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,630.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.40.

In other XP Power news, insider James E. Peters sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,300 ($56.18), for a total value of £2,150,000 ($2,808,988.76). Also, insider James E. Peters sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,094 ($53.49), for a total transaction of £1,023,500 ($1,337,209.30).

Several brokerages recently weighed in on XPP. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of XP Power in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Peel Hunt raised their target price on shares of XP Power from GBX 3,900 ($50.95) to GBX 4,050 ($52.91) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

XP Power Company Profile

XP Power Limited, an investment holding company, design and manufactures power supply solutions in Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers AC-DC power supplies, including open-frame, enclosed, desktop, configurable, and DIN rail power supplies; DC-DC converters; LED drivers; high voltage power supplies; and EMI filters.

