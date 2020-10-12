XP Power Ltd. (LON:XPP) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 20 Per Share

XP Power Ltd. (LON:XPP) announced a dividend on Monday, October 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 20 ($0.26) per share on Friday, January 15th. This represents a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. This is a positive change from XP Power’s previous dividend of $18.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of XPP stock traded up GBX 30 ($0.39) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 4,730 ($61.80). 47,910 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,253. XP Power has a 1 year low of GBX 2,062.05 ($26.94) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,926 ($64.36). The firm has a market cap of $887.49 million and a PE ratio of 51.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 4,447.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,630.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.40.
In other XP Power news, insider James E. Peters sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,300 ($56.18), for a total value of £2,150,000 ($2,808,988.76). Also, insider James E. Peters sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,094 ($53.49), for a total transaction of £1,023,500 ($1,337,209.30).
XP Power Company Profile
XP Power Limited, an investment holding company, design and manufactures power supply solutions in Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers AC-DC power supplies, including open-frame, enclosed, desktop, configurable, and DIN rail power supplies; DC-DC converters; LED drivers; high voltage power supplies; and EMI filters.
