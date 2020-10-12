Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) Shares Up 6.2%

Xperi Corp (NASDAQ:XPER) shares rose 6.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.25 and last traded at $13.14. Approximately 1,242,357 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 41% from the average daily volume of 880,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.37.

Several analysts have recently commented on XPER shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Xperi in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Sidoti started coverage on Xperi in a report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BWS Financial initiated coverage on Xperi in a research note on Monday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised Xperi from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Xperi in a report on Sunday, July 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.75.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.65 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 7.25 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $93.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.20 million. Xperi had a positive return on equity of 18.37% and a negative net margin of 8.65%. Analysts anticipate that Xperi Corp will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. Xperi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.81%.

In related news, CEO Jon Kirchner acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.58 per share, for a total transaction of $25,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 605,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,623,014.54. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher A. Seams bought 6,000 shares of Xperi stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.49 per share, for a total transaction of $80,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 62,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $840,305.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 27,594 shares of company stock worth $355,367. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TSP Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Xperi in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,342,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xperi by 596.3% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 544,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,034,000 after purchasing an additional 466,156 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Xperi by 234.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 171,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 120,129 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Xperi by 37.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 511,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,547,000 after purchasing an additional 138,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Xperi by 5.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 41,521 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 2,073 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

About Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER)

Xperi Corporation, through its subsidiaries, creates, develops, and licenses audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging, and interconnect technologies in the United States, South Korea, Taiwan, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Licensing; and Semiconductor and IP Licensing.

