XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.84 Billion

Equities research analysts expect XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) to post $3.84 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for XPO Logistics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.79 billion to $3.88 billion. XPO Logistics posted sales of $4.15 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that XPO Logistics will report full-year sales of $15.24 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.10 billion to $15.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $16.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.99 billion to $16.70 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for XPO Logistics.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.12. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on XPO shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on XPO Logistics from $85.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on XPO Logistics in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.59.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Robinson sold 12,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total transaction of $997,185.15. Company insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 810 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 6.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,356 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 1.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 14.4% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,366 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in XPO Logistics by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 26,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:XPO traded up $0.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $96.06. The stock had a trading volume of 662,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,413,447. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.54, a PEG ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 2.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $87.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.31. XPO Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $38.47 and a fifty-two week high of $100.18.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

