Xtant Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) Trading 8.2% Higher

Shares of Xtant Medical Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) were up 8.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.45 and last traded at $1.44. Approximately 427,994 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 1,268,870 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.33.

Xtant Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $10.53 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Xtant Medical during the second quarter valued at $126,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xtant Medical by 243.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 171,916 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 121,916 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Xtant Medical during the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Xtant Medical by 0.5% in the second quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 9,248,678 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $8,324,000 after purchasing an additional 41,666 shares in the last quarter.

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets regenerative medicine products and medical devices for orthopedic and neurological surgeons in the United States and internationally. Its biomaterial products include OsteoSponge that provides a natural scaffold for cellular in-growth and exposes bone-forming proteins to the healing environment; OsteoSponge SC that fills bony defects in the subchondral region of joints; OsteoSelect DBM Putty for osteoinductive bone growth; OsteoSelect PLUS DMB Putty for use as a bone void filler and bone graft substitute in the pelvis, extremities, and posterolateral spine; and OsteoWrap that wraps around non-union fractures to assist with fusion, as well as used in conjunction with a hardware plate system.

