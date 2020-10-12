Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Given New $93.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from $85.00 to $93.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating on shares of Xylem in a research report on Sunday, September 13th. Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Xylem from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Xylem from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Xylem from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $72.13.

Shares of Xylem stock traded up $0.76 during trading on Thursday, reaching $90.59. 722,143 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,263,069. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.40. Xylem has a 1-year low of $54.62 and a 1-year high of $91.27. The company has a market cap of $16.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.17, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.96.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. Xylem had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Xylem will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 26th. Xylem’s payout ratio is currently 34.44%.

In other Xylem news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 2,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $154,950.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,338,875. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Markos I. Tambakeras sold 700 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $59,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,675,995. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 44,724 shares of company stock valued at $3,811,958. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aristotle Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Xylem during the first quarter valued at about $540,568,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Xylem by 19,231.9% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 731,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,532,000 after buying an additional 727,929 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 176.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 934,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,636,000 after buying an additional 596,250 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 2nd quarter worth about $24,266,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,075,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,841,000 after acquiring an additional 354,020 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

