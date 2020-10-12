Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $22.51 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) will report sales of $22.51 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Global Medical REIT’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $22.90 million and the lowest is $21.97 million. Global Medical REIT reported sales of $18.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Global Medical REIT will report full-year sales of $89.17 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $88.55 million to $89.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $97.56 million, with estimates ranging from $92.59 million to $102.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Global Medical REIT.

Several research firms have commented on GMRE. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Global Medical REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Global Medical REIT in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Global Medical REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.36.

In other Global Medical REIT news, Director Ronald Marston bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.30 per share, for a total transaction of $26,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,830 shares in the company, valued at $104,139. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GMRE. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 4,813 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 8.5% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 349,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,965,000 after acquiring an additional 27,285 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 22.0% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 390,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,952,000 after acquiring an additional 70,500 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 27.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 578,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,858,000 after purchasing an additional 123,951 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 19.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 939,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,676,000 after purchasing an additional 150,706 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.63% of the company’s stock.

Global Medical REIT stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.49. The stock had a trading volume of 125,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,407. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.70. Global Medical REIT has a 1 year low of $6.98 and a 1 year high of $15.95. The stock has a market cap of $670.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 181.15 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 24th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 23rd. Global Medical REIT’s payout ratio is currently 106.67%.

About Global Medical REIT

Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

