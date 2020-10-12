Zacks: Analysts Anticipate WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.68 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) will post $1.68 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for WEC Energy Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.66 billion and the highest is $1.70 billion. WEC Energy Group posted sales of $1.61 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that WEC Energy Group will report full year sales of $7.34 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.32 billion to $7.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $7.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.49 billion to $7.69 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover WEC Energy Group.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 16.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on WEC shares. Argus increased their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. WEC Energy Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.25.

In other news, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 14,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.05, for a total transaction of $1,376,419.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,223 shares in the company, valued at $1,541,996.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEC. Lantz Financial LLC increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 1.6% during the third quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 7,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 40,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 6,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 24,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,175,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 8,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. 73.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WEC stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $99.83. The company had a trading volume of 679,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,657,323. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.48. WEC Energy Group has a one year low of $68.01 and a one year high of $109.53. The firm has a market cap of $31.37 billion, a PE ratio of 27.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.16.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

