Zacks: Analysts Expect Aduro Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.56 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Aduro Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.56) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Aduro Biotech’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.95) and the highest is ($0.24). Aduro Biotech reported earnings per share of ($1.30) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aduro Biotech will report full-year earnings of ($1.98) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.45) to ($0.60). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($2.87) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.35) to ($1.43). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Aduro Biotech.

Aduro Biotech (NASDAQ:KDNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $5.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 million.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KDNY. SVB Leerink started coverage on Aduro Biotech in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Aduro Biotech in a report on Tuesday, October 6th.

Shares of KDNY traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.72. 76,682 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,149. Aduro Biotech has a 52 week low of $4.51 and a 52 week high of $20.20.

Aduro Biotech Company Profile

Chinook Therapeutics Inc develops medicines for kidney diseases. It also develops therapeutics with novel mechanisms of action against key kidney disease pathways. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

