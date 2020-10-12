Zacks: Analysts Expect Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $441.14 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) will post sales of $441.14 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Eaton Vance’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $437.76 million and the highest estimate coming in at $445.87 million. Eaton Vance posted sales of $433.74 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Eaton Vance will report full-year sales of $1.72 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.73 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $1.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Eaton Vance.

Get Eaton Vance alerts:

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The asset manager reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Eaton Vance had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 16.56%. The business had revenue of $420.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EV shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Eaton Vance from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Eaton Vance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Eaton Vance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine raised Eaton Vance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Eaton Vance from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance by 172.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,874 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 2,452 shares during the period. 68.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EV traded up $1.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.40. 4,501,874 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 846,022. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.10. Eaton Vance has a fifty-two week low of $23.59 and a fifty-two week high of $61.55. The stock has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.03, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.46.

About Eaton Vance

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

Read More: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eaton Vance (EV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.