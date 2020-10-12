Zacks: Analysts Expect Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.43 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA) will report earnings per share of ($0.43) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Lyra Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.41) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.45). The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lyra Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.93) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.16) to ($1.74). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.71) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.89) to ($1.42). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Lyra Therapeutics.

Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.19).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lyra Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lyra Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

NASDAQ:LYRA traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.80. The stock had a trading volume of 44,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,105. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.02. Lyra Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $10.44 and a 12-month high of $22.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Lyra Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $91,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lyra Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Lyra Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $290,000. Polaris Venture Management Co. V L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Lyra Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $12,484,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Lyra Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $28,000. 54.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lyra Therapeutics Company Profile

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat diseases. The company's XTreo technology platform is designed to deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration.

