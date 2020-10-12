Zacks: Analysts Expect RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.97 Per Share

Brokerages expect RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) to post earnings per share of $0.97 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for RPM International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.08 and the lowest is $0.87. RPM International reported earnings per share of $0.76 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 27.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RPM International will report full year earnings of $4.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.56 to $4.27. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.52. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover RPM International.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 12th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 29.73%. RPM International’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on RPM. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of RPM International from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of RPM International from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on RPM International from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on RPM International from $93.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. RPM International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.90.

In other RPM International news, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 6,618 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.11, for a total transaction of $536,785.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,043,906.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 39,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total transaction of $3,302,910.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 986,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,569,212.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in RPM International in the 1st quarter worth about $245,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of RPM International by 52.7% during the first quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,306 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in RPM International by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,116 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Somerville Kurt F bought a new stake in RPM International during the 2nd quarter valued at $450,000. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RPM International by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 6,125 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RPM traded up $0.89 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.13. 627,140 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 682,607. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.92. RPM International has a 52-week low of $42.85 and a 52-week high of $90.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a PE ratio of 37.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Monday, October 19th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 16th. This is a boost from RPM International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. RPM International’s payout ratio is currently 46.91%.

RPM International Company Profile

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers and sealants, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; and insulated building cladding materials and concrete form wall systems.

