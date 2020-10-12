Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE) to Announce $0.07 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE) will report $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for FireEye’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.08. FireEye reported earnings per share of $0.02 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 250%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FireEye will report full year earnings of $0.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.28. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.38. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover FireEye.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The information security company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.11. FireEye had a negative net margin of 26.68% and a negative return on equity of 16.21%. The company had revenue of $230.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

FEYE has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush upped their target price on FireEye from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on FireEye from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of FireEye from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of FireEye from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of FireEye from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.63.

In other FireEye news, EVP Alexa King sold 43,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $698,980.59. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 474,937 shares in the company, valued at $7,603,741.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Tree Management LP raised its holdings in FireEye by 173.4% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 4,442 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,817 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in FireEye during the second quarter valued at $111,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in FireEye by 78.8% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,010 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,410 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FireEye during the 2nd quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FireEye during the second quarter valued at about $125,000. 76.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FEYE traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.74. The stock had a trading volume of 2,771,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,342,785. FireEye has a one year low of $7.54 and a one year high of $18.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.17 and a beta of 1.08.

FireEye Company Profile

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. The company provides threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security solutions, email security solutions, endpoint security solutions, and customer support and maintenance services.

