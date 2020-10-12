Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) will announce earnings of $0.53 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Nucor’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.55. Nucor reported earnings of $0.90 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nucor will report full year earnings of $2.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $3.27. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Nucor.

Get Nucor alerts:

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 2.49%. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was down 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Nucor from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Nucor from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Nucor in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Nucor from $39.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nucor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.55.

In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 9,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total transaction of $405,417.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 118,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,099,126.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Snow Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the second quarter valued at about $955,000. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Nucor by 0.8% in the second quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Nucor by 1.2% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,073 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Nucor by 6.2% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of Nucor by 6.0% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 84,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,036,000 after purchasing an additional 4,744 shares during the period. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NUE traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.28. 1,909,942 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,452,219. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.02. Nucor has a 12 month low of $27.52 and a 12 month high of $58.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 4.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.4025 dividend. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is 37.35%.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

See Also: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nucor (NUE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.