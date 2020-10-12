Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.42 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) will report earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Repare Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.37) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.48). The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Repare Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.51) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.61) to ($2.41). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($2.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.24) to ($2.11). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Repare Therapeutics.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($2.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($2.01).

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RPTX shares. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Bloom Burton restated a “buy” rating on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Repare Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Repare Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

Shares of RPTX stock traded down $0.75 on Friday, hitting $23.81. 630 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,413. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.55. Repare Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $21.45 and a twelve month high of $36.67.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RPTX. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $1,861,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,401,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Repare Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $4,676,000. Artal Group S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $18,612,000. Finally, Cormorant Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $10,944,000. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

